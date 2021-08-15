Cholera hits Adamawa, records 70 cases





BY UMAR YUSUF

Cholera epidemic ravaging ADAMAWA state is spreading like wild fire as 70 cases have so far been recorded as at Sunday.

This came as the polio virus disease has also been discovered in some communities in the state.

ADAMAWA state Primary Healthcare Development Agency quickly called a stakeholders meeting Sunday to map out strategies to contain the spread of the two diseases.

Addressing the meeting attended by health experts, traditional/ religious leaders , civil society organizations, media executives, social mobilization officers, the Director Public Health of the agency, Dr Mrs Selin La,ore observed that already 18 states and the FCT have been ravaged by cholera outbreak.

She disclosed that already 70 cases have been diagnosed in the state, even as some have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

READ ALSO: Cholera resurfaces in Adamawa as 6 LGAs record 70 cases

Dr La,ore , who doubles as the cordinator Cholera containment committee…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper