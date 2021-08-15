Gov Ishaku Mourns as Taraba Rep Member Loses Father





Darius-Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji Jalingo-

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has commisirated with member representing Karim-Lamido/ArdoKola /Lau Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Danladi Tijo, over the loss of his Father, Rev. Baido Joseph Tijo.

Ishaku in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan-Abu, described the deceased as a great servant of God who played a key role in the spread of Christianity to the hinterlands of Taraba State and the entire North East region of Nigeria.

According to him, “the late clergyman earned for himself alot of respect and recognition from which the younger members of the Baido Tijo family would continue to profit for a long time to come.

“I urge members of the family of the late Baido Tijo to take solace in the fact that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper