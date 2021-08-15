Insecurity in Imo: Migrants or terrorist infiltrators?





THE security situation in Imo State is getting grimmer and if care is not taken, the state can turn into a major flashpoint. On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, vigilant operatives of the 72 Special Forces Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Makurdi, made a timely catch for which they deserve our commendation.

They intercepted five trucks conveying 73 young men and 47 brand new Bajaj motorcycles as well as some minerals such as lead, zinc and baryte from Plateau State meant for a company in Port Harcourt. But the young men who owned the motorcycles said they were going to Imo State “for greener pasture”.

The real motive of these youths reportedly traced to Nasarawa State where there is a recognised presence of Boko Haram and bandit terrorists is suspicious. This is because for some years there has been a ban on the operation of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Imo State. Indeed, former Governor Rochas Okorocha had launched “Bus Imo” and “Taxi Imo” as…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper