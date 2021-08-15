Italy-bound woman conceals 100 wraps of heroin in hair relaxer





The suspect and the goods.

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have nabbed an Italy-bound woman, Mrs. Nnadi Nora Chinyere, with 100 wraps of heroin and two parcels of the same substance at the departure hall of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mrs. Nnadi was arrested on Tuesday, August 3, during the outward clearance of passengers on a Qatar Airways flight to Florentine, Italy.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy said, “The drugs found on her were concealed in five containers of hair relaxer cream.”

In the same vein, on Thursday, August 12, operatives of the MMIA Command of the Agency intercepted a United Kingdom-bound consignment of illicit drugs at the NAHCO export shed of the airport.

Further investigation reveals the consignment contains 66.600kg of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper