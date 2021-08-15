JNI laments killing of Muslim travellers in Jos, charges government to stop carnage





By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam ( JNI) under the Sultan of Sokoto has said it received with utmost grief the unfortunate Rukuba Road carnage which resulted in the massacre of about twenty two innocent, defenseless Muslims returning from Bauchi State on their way to Ikare, Ondo State, enroute Jos.

Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, Secretary-General, JNI, said in a statement that the act represented the height of beastiality and barbarism.

“We are calling on the Federal and Plateau state governments to as a matter of urgency ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous act. This tragedy cannot be swept under carpet; we have a firm conviction that this unwarranted attack on these helpless Muslims was a well thought-out pogrom. It is also rather unfortunate that men in position of authority will call this brutal act as a mistaken identity, does this rather suggest the affirmation of ethnic or religious profiling which is seen as a norm? No…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper