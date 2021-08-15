Marketers protest DPR’s new charges for retail outlets







…It’s to ensure industry safety, DPR

By Obas Esiedesa

Oil marketers have protested a new charge by the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, for renewal or acquisition of licences for petroleum products storage and sale outlets in the country.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, in a statement by its Deputy National President, Alhaji Debo Ahmed on Sunday said the marketers would resist any additional cost in the downstream sector.

Ahmed explained that the Minimum Industry Safety Training for Downstream Operations, MISTDO, fee which the DPR has introduced as a prerequisite to renew or to acquire a new storage and sales licence is another cost burden on retail outlet operators.

But in a swift reaction, the DPR has explained that the Minimum industry safety training for downstream operations (MISTDO) is a compulsory program introduced to safeguard operations in the downstream sector of the Nigerian oil and gas…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper