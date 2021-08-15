Midnight raids: DSS should not behave like outlaws







ON Thursday, July 1, 2021, the Soka, Ibadan home of Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (also known as Sunday Igboho) was attacked for the second time in six months. The first was on January 26, 2021 when hoodlums burnt the same house in what was seen as a retaliation by suspected Fulani assailants.

Three weeks earlier, Igboho and his men had evicted the families of a Fulani leader, Abdulkadir Salihu, from Igangan in Oyo State, over accusations of masterminding attacks, rapes, kidnappings, murders, destruction of farms, harbouring hoodlums and negotiating ransoms for kidnappers.

While speculations were still swirling as to who carried out the second attack on Igboho’s household, the Directorate of State Services, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, claimed responsibility for it.

The DSS said it acted on an intelligence report that Igboho had stockpiled arms in his home. According to the statement, on approaching the residence at 1.34am, the DSS…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper