Plateau Massacre: Police arrest 20 suspects, deploy tactical units





IGP Usman Alkali Baba

By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

No fewer than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the massacre of about 22 travellers in Plateau State on Saturday, Police have claimed.

A statement by CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer noted that besides the arrests, “33 victims were rescued”.

On Saturday, August 14, at 9.28am, rampaging youths attacked a convoy of five buses on Rukuba Road in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing 22 and leaving 14 with injuries.

The victims were said to be returning from the annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading for Ikare in Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Plateau Tragedy: Akeredolu calls for calm, says situation under control

Speaking on the incident on Sunday, Police said the Inspector-General, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate deployment of a Police Intervention Team to Plateau State to carry out an on-the-spot assessment and ensure an enhanced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper