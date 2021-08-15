Umahi fulfils campaign promise, floats Salt City FC for Ebonyi





Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has fulfilled his pledge of floating a football club for the state with the formation of the Salt City Football club of Abakaliki.

The State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Charlse Akpuenika, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, describing the development as ‘heart-warming’.

Akpuenika said that the team would compete in the national league cadre of the 2021/22 football season and acquire the participatory slot from an existing club in the country.

“We have gotten the necessary endorsement to participate in the league from the relevant soccer authorities and would not inherit any liability from the acquisition process.

“Players to form the core of the team would be sourced from the grassroots to enable talented Ebonyi footballers display their talents nationally.

“The forthcoming King David Football Championship will be used to select such players as the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper