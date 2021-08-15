West’s help against Nigeria’s insecurity







THE Muhammadu Buhari administration, and of course the people of Nigeria, are very fortunate that our traditional strategic partners (Britain and the USA) are now ready to assist us in tackling our multifrontal insecurity challenges.

Seven years ago, when the Goodluck Jonathan government sought help to tackle our insecurity which was only active in the North East, the West not only spurned our request, but they also frustrated efforts to procure arms through informal channels. They also refused to play active roles in the efforts to rescue the abducted Chibok schoolgirls but rather amplified the negative propaganda this imposed on the regime, thus making it easier for Jonathan to lose the 2015 elections.

Since 2015, the Islamic State in the West Africa Province, ISWAP, has joined Boko Haram in maintaining the jihadists’ terrorist hold in the North East. Also in the North West, terrorists which Muhammadu Buhari government calls “Bandits”, have morphed from cattle…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper