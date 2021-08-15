Why I killed POS victim, leader of four-man gang reveals





Pic of the members of four-man robbery gang @ the police station in Ondo.

By Dayo Johnson

The leader of a four-man armed robbery gang, Banjo Adu, aged 24 alleged to have robbed and killed six persons including POS Operators and two Filling Station attendants has explained why he killed a female POS operator, Miss Adetutu Nofisat Ibrahim in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Late 28-year-old Adetutu was a staff of First Bank in the state capital.

Banjo told newsmen when his gang members and other suspected criminals were paraded by the state police command that ” When my gang members and I got to the PoS shop of late Miss Adetutu, she refused to give us money on time and I put the trigger on her and I killed her after which we made away with her money.

Other three suspects arrested by police detectives include Deji Ajayi, Babajide Adewole and Dare Adeoye

The suspects had in January this year stormed Owe-Akala area of Oke-Aro, Akure and also robbed a POS shop…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper