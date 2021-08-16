2021/2022 admission: JAMB announces cut-off mark August 31







…As Adamu fixes day for policy meeting to kick-start admission process

By Joseph Erunke

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, will announce cut-off points for admission into tertiary institutions for 2021/2021 session on August 31.

This is because the policy meeting where decisions and admission cut-off marks are not only taken but also decided has been fixed on that date.

The board’s weekly news bulletin released by the Head, Public Relations and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said already, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has approved Tuesday, August 31, 2021, for the 2021 policy meeting.

The policy meeting which is always being chaired by the Minister of Education, will have all heads of tertiary institutions as well as heads of regulatory agencies in the sector, and other critical stakeholders, such as chairmen of the committees on education at the lower and upper chambers of the National Assembly in attendance.

The bulletin…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper