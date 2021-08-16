APC debunks PDP’s accusation that it plans to rig 2023 elections







The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described as irrational and baseless accusation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it plans to rig the 2023 general elections.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“The idle conspiracies and wild allegations being bandied by the PDP on the procurement of E-voting machines and plans to rig the 2023 elections.

“Is clear testimony that the PDP has already conceded election defeat long before the 2023 electioneering process, “he said.

The APC secretary added that in its desperate bid to remain in public reckoning, the PDP had recently resorted to many diversionary activities.

This, he said, included the recent misguided court case instituted against the APC national caretaker leadership which had been generally dismissed as an abuse of court process.

He said the PDP was clearly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper