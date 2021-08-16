Are we fair to the Igbos?







By Femi Ojo

NIGERIA’s multi-ethnic composition no doubt creates room for political competition, especially at the centre. As such, there have been polemics over whether certain tribal groups have been fairly treated and this has brought about agitation for political inclusiveness, equity and fairness. Often times, we have heard Nigerian proximate political actors argue about rotational presidency as a panacea to perceived political marginalisation.

Going down memory’s lane on our contemporary politics and governance, one can but say, the evidence of political injustice, unfairness, marginalisation of the Igbo extraction in the affairs of our country are crystal clear. This perceived political injustice to the Igbos is particularly evident since the advent of our nascent democracy in 1999; the Igbos have been unable to produce any of their highly qualified and industrious sons or daughters at the seat of power in Aso Rock, Abuja, Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper