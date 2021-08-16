Borno Cleric condemns killings, pleads for govt’s speedy intervention





A highly revered cleric in Borno state, prophet Elijah Hagin, has berated the senseless killings all over the country, especially the most recent Jos killings. It was reported that some Travellers were coming from a religious event in Bauchi – a North Eastern state in Nigeria – in a convoy of buses when they were attacked at Rukuba road, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Reacting to the heinous act, Elijah Hagin, who is also The general Overseer Of Exousia Door Evangel Ministries Inc. Maiduguri Borno State Nigeria condemns this barbaric act in its entirety. In his word, he said “ it is so inhuman and unthinkable how some unscrupulous elements are hell-bent on destroying lives and properties, I wish to condemn in strong terms the unprovoked attack on innocent Muslim travellers in Jos which led to the death of 23 people and injuring of 26 others yesterday (Saturday).

I call on the Authorities in Plateau state to do everything to ensure that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper