BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu, brother meet at DSS hdqts

…Says IPOB leader in high spirit, now more determined to get Biafra

By Steve Oko

Over one month after his alleged “abduction and extra-judicial rendition” from Kenya, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Monday, was allowed to have an audience with his family member.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with Vanguard on phone said he met with the IPOB Leader today (Monday )at the Department of State Services DSS headquarters, Abuja where he is currently detained.

According to him, the IPOB Leader “is in high spirit and now more determined than ever in getting Biafra.”

He said that Kanu had been praying fervently for all Biafrans and sent his greetings and warm felicitations to all Biafrans for their firm support towards him.

Kanu’s younger brother also said that his brother urged all Biafrans to keep the Biafran spirit alive, expressing optimism that the Biafra Republic will soon be restored irrespective of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper