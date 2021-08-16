Concession: FG releases request for qualification





Aviation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The federal government through the Ministry of Aviation in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, ICRC, and National Policy on Public-Private Partnership has released a request for qualification for the concession of four International Airport terminals and related services.

In the document signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Engr. Hassan Musa, the four major commercial airports; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja; Murtala Muhammed Internatıonal Aırport Lagos; Malam Amınu Kano Internatıonal Aırport and Portharcourt Internatıonal Aırport and surrounding communities are intended to develop into efficient, profitable, self-sustaining, commercial hubs which will create more jobs and develop local industries through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The document says,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper