Exploring Nigeria’s home-grown school feeding programme







By Olasunkanmi Habeeb Okunola

OVER the past few decades, Nigeria’s primary education sector has faced myriad challenges such as religious, political, cultural and ethnic divides, coupled with poor facilities and rising insecurity which altogether have increased the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria. The recent abductions of school children by the so-called bandits in some northern states of Nigeria bear testament to the high level of insecurity problems facing primary school education in the country.

Despite the fact that primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million Nigerian children are not in school. This implies that one out of every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria. This necessitates the need for Nigerian government to adopt various strategies to increase enrolment and completion rate in primary school. Indisputably, school feeding programme is an important social protection instrument that has been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper