FG to borrow N5.62trn to finance deficit in 2022 budget — Finance Minister

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Federal Government has submitted a proposal to borrow the sum of N5.62 trillion to finance deficits in the 2022 budget, and also slash capital expenditure in 2022 by N259.315 billion.

The budget for 2022, as proposed by the Federal Government, is N13.918trillion.

Besides, the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Col. Ahmadu Ali(rtd), has adviced the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR to issue licenses to petrol stations in neighboring countries, to check the smuggling of petroleum products to those countries.

The minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmad, while presenting the 2022—2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), and Fiscal Strategy Paper(FSP), before the House Committee on Finance, stated that the reduction became necessary given economic volatility…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper