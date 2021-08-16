Ghost streets in Umuahia despite IPOB’s relaxation of sit-at-home







Uwalaka by Niger Street Umuahia deserted on Monday morning. Photo by Steve Oko

By Steve Oko

Despite the adjustment of the indefinite Mondays sit-at-home earlier announced by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, most streets in Umuahia the Abia State capital were Monday, a ghost of themselves.

Shop owners on the streets stayed away from their shops which remained under lock and key as at 11:00am.

Some traders were observed hanging around their shops but refused to open for business.

They were seen in groups discussing in hushed tones.

Vehicular movements were also seldom as motorists stayed away apparently for fear of the unknown.

Some streets were converted into football pitches as some youths were seen playing football.

Umuahia witnessed partial compliance last Monday during the initial sit-at-home which was later countered by the family of Kanu citing the ongoing National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper