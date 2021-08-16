I ‘m not interested in 2023 presidency – Sanusi





By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and former Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi , has said that he was not interested in contesting the presidency, come 2023.

He spoke, at a special 60ther Birthday dinner, organized by the Nigeria Platform (NP) in Abuja, Sunday night.

“I never hid the fact that my ambition was to be the Emir of Kano. In fact, I have never hidden my intentions about anything. So if I say I am not interested in politics, it is because I am not interested in politics.

“If I wanted to go into politics, I will come out and say I am contesting for the President of Nigeria. I am a Nigerian. But I am not interested. This is because I hav’nt prepared myself for politics, amidst remarks my guests, suggesting that he would be supported if he showed interest in becoming Nigeria’s president.

