IPOB: Despite cancellation of the sit- at- home, commercial activities still grounded in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

COMMERCIAL activities were still grounded in Anambra State, Monday, despite the cancellation of the sit- at -home by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in parts of Anambra State.

Banks, markets, as well as shops on the streets were not open, even when there was nobody ordering people to remain at home.

IPOB had earlier ordered the cancellation of the Monday sit- at- home following appeals by Igbo leaders, including Ohaneze Ndigbo, because of the negative impact it was having on the economy of the South East geopolitical zone.

Although there was no molestation of any sort on motorists who chose to travel to any part of the country through the zone, many people remained indoors and the traffic was light, apparently out of fear that IPOB members could attack them if they came out.

At the state secretariat complex in Awka, only few workers were seen…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper