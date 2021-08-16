Nigerian disability activist, Rasak Adekoya wins international youth ambassador award





.

Nigerian disability rights campaigner Rasak Adekoya has won a top award for his pioneering work breaking down barriers that stop people with disabilities from getting jobs.

He was presented with the International Youth Ambassador Award at the One Young World Summit in Munich on 23rd July. The accolades recognise young people whose projects are transforming lives in their communities and helping achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Rasak works for the international NGO Sightsavers in a project called Inclusion Works in Nigeria, which aims to prevent millions of people with disabilities from finding mainstream jobs. He became blind as an adult and has since worked to use his personal experience to dismantle the barriers facing people with disabilities.

He helps empower jobseekers with disabilities with the relevant skills to find and secure jobs promote disability-inclusive workplaces and campaigns for disability rights.

He said, “I’m so excited to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper