NLNG-CORA 2021 book feast honouring 11 laureates





By Prisca Sam-Duru

In the tradition of the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) in union with the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA), the 2021 edition of CORA/The Nigeria Prize for Literature Book Party in honour of the eleven shortlisted authors for the Nigeria Prize for Literature, NPL, 2021, held Sunday, August 8, 2021.

The Book Party which failed to hold in 2020 due to the outbreak of Corona Virus pandemic was 12th in the series. And it held with total observance of Covid-19 protocols at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos as well as on a digital platform.

The event followed the announcement of a longlist of 11 books out of 202 entries on prose fiction, received for the Prize, last month. The shortlisted authors and their books include; Neglected by Lucy Chiamaka Okwuma, The Colours of Hatred by Obinna Udenwa, The Girl with The Louding Voice by Abi Dare, The Return of Half- Something by Chukwudi Eze, The Son of The House by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe-Onuobia and Your…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper