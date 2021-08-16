Obasanjo commends sponsor of OBJ Golf Tourney







Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Sunday, commended First Bank of Nigeria Ltd for being consistent toward organising the annual OBJ Golf Tournament.

This was contained in a statement by Pious Eromosele, the Media Coordinator of the tournament, made available to newsmen.

The statement said Obasanjo spoke at the closing ceremony of the fifth edition of the tournament in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Obasanjo expressed optimism that the tournament would remain a regular and consistent tournament on the nation’s golf calendar.

READ ALSO: CSO felicitates with OBJ at 84, says he’s foremost unifier

“I want to show my appreciation to First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Abeokuta Golf Club for keeping faith and maintaining this event and I hope it remains a regular tournament on the nation’s golf calendar.

“Since FirstBank has maintained the Lagos Open Golf Championship for 60 years, the Kaduna Polo (Georgian Cup) which enters 102nd edition this year, the Dala…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper