UI to adopt online teaching due to COVID-19 –Registrar





The management of the University of Ibadan (UI), on Monday, proposed moving teaching and learning, for the rest of the second semester, online due to rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country.

The university’s Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, disclosed this in a statement made available in Ibadan by Mr Tunji Oladejo, Director of Public Communications, in the office of the Vice Chancellor.

“It is clear that going fully online or adopting a blended approach to teaching is one of the steps to take to ensure the safety of all staff and students, given the increasing rate of infections being experienced in Nigeria and on our campus.

“Management commends all departments engaging in virtual/blended teaching since the commencement of the 2020/2021 Session.

“All departments are urged to immediately take advantage of existing arrangements and commence virtual/blending…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper