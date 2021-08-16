UN says 1.6m people die yearly from cooking stove fumes globally







The United Nations (UN), says at least 1.6 million people around the world die yearly of smoke-related illnesses due to inefficient cooking stoves.

The UN Development Programme, Global Environment Facility Integrated Approach Programme on Food Security (UNDP-GEF-IAP-FS), made the disclosure on Monday, in Abuja.

Ms Rhoda Dia, Project Manager, Resilient Food Security Project, under the UNDP-GEF-IAP-FS Project, said the UN had, therefore, come up with an alternative to curb the ugly trend.

Dia said 70 communities across seven states of the federation, had been selected to benefit from training on the use of energy-efficient cooking stove.

She listed the benefitting states to include, Adamawa, Benue, Nasarawa, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina and Gombe.

According to her, part of the project is to also teach beneficiaries alternative livelihood and additional job creation methods for the communities to compliment the project’s efforts on agroforestry intervention.







Source: Vanguard Newspaper