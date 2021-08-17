Airports Concession: Kano Business Community declares interest to acquire MAKIA





By Bashir Bello

The Kano business community under the auspices of Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, KACCIMA, have on Monday declared interest to acquire the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA.

The Acting President, KACCIMA, Amb. Usman Darma declared the interest while briefing newsmen in the state on Monday.

The move followed the announcement by the Federal Government to concede the Kano, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt international airports.

Amb. Darma said it’s decision to acquire the airport was informed by it previous experience with the privatization of the electricity company which was acquired by people from outside the state where it services were unfriendly with exorbitant charges.

The business mogul said it is making frantic efforts to concedes the airport as he boasted that they have the capacity to acquire the airport citing Ado Bayero Mull housing Shoprite as part of it landed properties worth over N50…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper