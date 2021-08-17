Attack on Imo Oil Workers: We’re on trail of perpetrators ― CP





By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command on Tuesday said a high-level security patrol strategy has been launched in the Assa community in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, to apprehend the gunmen who killed a police officer, four oil workers with others reportedly injured last Monday.

The newly posted State Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, disclosed this at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri.

He assured members of the Public that soon with the tactical teams of the command already in action that the hoodlums would be arrested.

ALSO READ: Gunmen ambush Imo oil workers, kill police officer, 4 others

He said: “We have sent a robust team, combing the area, we are on the trail of the perpetrators and soon we will apprehend them. We have taken our surveillance team to the area.”

On his plans for the security of lives and properties of Imo residents, he said: “We shall engage and partner with the stakeholders in various…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper