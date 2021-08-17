BBNAIJA 2021: 16 packs of condoms missing — Maria discloses





By Damilola Ogunsakin

Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ new Head of House, Maria, has disclosed that 34 condoms have now reduced to 18 in the house.

The head of house disclosed this to Liquorose, Emmanuel and Nini in the blue room.

Maria suspects people are having sex in the house because the condoms can’t disappear.

Nini agreed with her, claiming she has heard noises at night of people having sex, claiming she knows who used some of the missing condoms.

While discussing, some of them said they suspect Saskay and Jaypaul to be the culprit.

Emmanuel asked Jaypaul and Saskay if they had sex, Saskay replied saying she has been celibate and told the housemates to stop asking her about sex.

In her part, Peace said she does not sleep without wearing her nightwear.

She went on to say, girls who have boys sleep on their beds might be responsible for the missing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper