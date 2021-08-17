Everything in place to crown Olu designate on Saturday





Even as Police declare two wanted over Royal Crown

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prince Emiko

Itsekiri nation has intensified preparations for the coronation of the Olu Designate, Omoba Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri, on Saturday, 21st August 2021.

This is coming on the heels of a declaration of two persons wanted by the Police for allegedly stealing a Royal Crown of the stool of the Olu of Warri.

The Police in a published newspaper advertorial ” Special Police Gazette-Bulletin, with the number CR:3000/ZN.5/X/AV/VOL.85/55, declared the duo of Prince Oyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko wanted by its Interpol Force Criminal Investigation Department, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin city.

The advertorial said a warrant of arrest had been issued by the Federal High Court in Benin, adding that the duo were wanted by the police for “the offence of constructive breaking into the secret apartment of HRM Olu of Warri and stealing the Royal Crown.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper