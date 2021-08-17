Female monarchs meet in Delta over Anioma culture





From left— Omu of Ugbolu, HRM Omu Esther Obiogwa; Omu of Ukala, HRM Omu Lobe Nokwaba; Omu of Okpanam/Anioma, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu; Omu of Obior, HRM Omu Onyebuchibe Okonkwo, amd others at the meeting.

By Emma Amaize, OKPANAM

OMUS (female monarchs) of various communities in Anioma, Delta State, rose from a meeting at Okpanam community, Oshimili North Local Government Area, resolving to inculcate sound values in young ones and create a legacy of unifying culture and tradition of the people.

The Omus met to appraise critical issues affecting the institution and also they commended Anioma traditional rulers for their support to the institution.

The Omus are led by Omu Anioma, the Omu of Okpanam, HRM Obi Martha Dunkwu, in whose palace the meeting was held.

They sought greater synergy with traditional rulers, who they referred as fathers to all, maintaining that unfettered cooperation and partnership were necessary to enable them to continue to discharge their duties…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper