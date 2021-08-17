Hard time for consumers as LPG price rises 33%







By Ediri Ejoh

Consumers are facing a difficult time as the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, otherwise known as cooking gas, has risen by over 33 percent month-on-month from N360/kg in July to N480/kg in August.

Investigations by Energy Vanguard showed that a 12.5kg cylinder which sold in Lagos for N4,500 in June and July, is now selling for N6,000 at different parts of the state.

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, a 12.5kg cylinder which sold for N4,800 in July has risen to N6,000.

The new prices come at the backdrop of the recent Federal Government’s efforts aimed at promoting more use of gas in Nigeria and its declaration of 2021-2030 as Nigeria’s decade of gas, meaning more demand for the commodity.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had recently set up a N250 billion fund to expand the usage of gas.

The Gas Expansion Programme, particularly targets increased use of cooking gas as a cleaner source of cooking energy for Nigerians.Gas prices had…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper