How we can use languages, literature to tackle corruption — Expert





.

By Adesina Wahab

Experts in the field of linguistics and literature have said that the people of the West African subregion can use the different languages they speak to tackle the menace of corruption, rather than seeing themselves as ethnic loyalists.

This is also as they said different aspects of literature, such as drama, poems, novels among others can also be used to drive home the evil effects of corruption on the society at large.

They spoke yesterday at the opening of the 2021 conference of the West African Languages Congress (WALCS) and the Linguistic Association of Nigeria, (LAN) held at the Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo, Lagos.

The conference has the theme “Language, Literature and the Challenges of Instability and Corruption in West Africa.”

Declaring the conference open, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Oyedamola Oke, described instability and corruption as twin evils besetting the region.

” We have identity problem and language…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper