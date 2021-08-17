Imposing any form of governance on Afghanistan counterproductive – Lavrov





Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday expressed the belief that imposing any form of governance on Afghanistan would be counterproductive.

“We know Afghanistan well, we know how this country is organised and how counterproductive it is to impose any form of governance.

“But the Americans tried to create what they consider to be democracy there,” Lavrov said at the Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University.

Western attempts to impose their standards of democracy on Afghanistan were a grave mistake, the Russian foreign minister continued.

Lavrov said that a recent statement issued by the Taliban (banned in Russia) on the formation of the Afghan government is a positive sign.

“The fact that the Taliban in Kabul are now declaring and proving in practice their readiness to respect the opinion of others, I think, is a positive signal.

“In particular, they said that they are ready to discuss the government, in which not only they, but also other…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper