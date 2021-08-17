Jos crisis: ECWA advises religious leaders against inciting sermon







A woman wailing over the killings in Dogon Na Hauwa village in Jos.

Following the recent killings of some commuters in Jos, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has advised religious leaders to desist from inciting sermons and preach peace at all times.

Rev. Stephen Panya-Baba, the President of ECWA gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Jos.

Recall that some criminals on Saturday attacked, killed and injured scores of commuters along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau.

READ ALSO:Jos Killing: We won’t tolerate further attacks – 52 Northern Groups

Baba, who said the incident was against Christian teaching, decried the persistent killings and wanton destruction of properties in some parts of the state.

He urged religious leaders to give sermons that would foster peaceful co-existence among the people rather than one that will further tear the nation apart.

“Suffice it to say that Nigeria has continued to witness…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper