Nasarawa Govt to begin demolition of illegal structures — Official





The Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB) says it will begin demolition of over 200 illegal structures in Lafia, from August 17.

The Managing Director (MD) of the board, Mr Wada Yahaya, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

According to him, the board had served the owners of the structures three different notices in line with the state’s urban development laws.

He said the owners, by the notices served on them, were supposed to have availed themselves by either registering or showing proof of registration, but had failed to comply.

“After the third notice served, the laws give us three weeks to demolish the property.

“So, by Tuesday, Aug. 17, the board is moving out on enforcement with Mobile Courts to try defaulters in line with the laws,” he said.

Yahaya said that apart from non registration of some of the structures, others were built in complete…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper