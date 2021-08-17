NEMA refutes allegation of hoisting Islamic, Taliban flag







NEMA

*Displayed flag is that of Saudi Arabian humanitarian aid, it explains

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- THE National Emergency Management Agency,NEMA, has refuted the allegation that it hoisted an Islamic flag, indicating allegiance to Islamic and Taliban groups.

A flag bearing Islamic inscription and said to have been hoisted in the conference room of the Nigerian humanitarian agency had gone viral in social media, attracting controversies following insinuations in some quarters that Nigeria was gradually being Islamized by authorities.

Although NEMA did not deny hoisting the flag which has attracted public attention, it, however, explained that the said flag is that of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre,a humanitarian aid group in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

