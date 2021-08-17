Plateau killings: Lalong cautions against rush to bail suspects





Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has warned against any rush to bail suspects of the Aug. 14 killings along Rukuba road in Jos, and other attacks in the state.

The governor spoke on Tuesday at an emergency peace and security stakeholders meeting held in Jos.

The meeting focused on the August 14 incident and other attacks in Bassa, Jos South, Barkin ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas.

“The rush to bail suspects of unrest when arrested for investigation frustrates efforts to find lasting solution to insecurity in Plateau. Henceforth, people rushing to bail suspects will also be arrested .

“If you find them, please arrest them; if people rush to bail them, arrest them,” he said .

He said that such action would deter people fond of bailing suspects of unrest, alleging that such gestures implied that most of them were either sponsors or accomplices to such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper