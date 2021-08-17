Stop bullying justified agitations, PFN tells FG





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has urged the federal government to stop bullying what it described as justified agitations in the country, advising government to humbly listen and dialogue with the agitators where necessary.

Addressing reporters in Awka, the President of PFN in Anambra State, Bishop Moses Ezedebego advised that peaceful settlement of issues arising from different parts of the country would ensure peaceful coexistence.

He said: “The federal government should address purposefully the issues of agitations and insecurity in the country. The government should not bully and suppress justified agitations but to dialogue where it is necessary. We believe that the greatest challenge we have in the country is the monumental corruption in the system which the government has failed woefully to address properly”.

On the Anambra governorship poll, the PFN warned the governorship candidates for the election that any attempt by…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper