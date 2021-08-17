Subsidy, smuggling hindering investment in petroleum downstream — Experts





File image of the world’s biggest atmospheric tower, one of the components of Dangote Refinery, built by Sinopec in China.

By Obas Esiedesa

Energy experts have called for the removal of price control structure as well as other measures impeding the growth of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry in Africa.

The experts noted that that non-market pricing structures, complex supply chains, smuggling and adulteration of products are amongst challenges facing the sector in the continent.

They spoke at a virtual meeting led by the African Refiners and Distributors Association, ARDA, under the 2021 ARDA Virtual Work Group Workshop Series with this edition focusing on the “Role of Regulators in ensuring Compliance with AFRI Fuels Roadmap.”

The African Union and ARDA are working on the introduction of harmonized, pan-African cleaner fuel AFRI-6 (10 ppm Sulphur) specifications for gasoline and gas oil/diesel across the continent by 2030.

ARDA is encouraging…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper