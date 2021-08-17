We are yet to receive any petition ― APC committee





File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Congress Appeal/Petition Committee sitting in Kano has declared that it is yet to receive any petition from its members on the recently concluded ward congress and hopes not to receive any.

This was stated on Tuesday by the chairman of the six-man committee in Kano, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Matazu mni while addressing newsmen on its activities in the state.

“We are here to receive complaints and petitions that might have arisen from the conduct of the recently concluded ward congress in the states.

“The APC has an internal mechanism of settling its problems and this is part of it. This committee is in all the 36 states across the country and was inaugurated in Abuja last week. Whosoever has any complain can come over here we are sitting at the state APC headquarters.

“We have so far not received any…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper