We’re impressed on performance of AFREXIM Bank –OSINBAJO





Professor Yemi Osinbajo

—Bank to deliver 40m doses of J&J vaccines to Nigeria by 2022

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has commended the African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM) for its efforts in stimulating and developing African trade, including its many engagements in Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbajo made the observation yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while interacting with a delegation from the bank led by its President, Prof. Benedict Oramah.

READ ALSO:AgP Osibajo, Wike at the commissioning of some road projects in Rivers State

Speaking after receiving a brief on the bank’s activities as well as ongoing projects in the country, the Vice President expressed satisfaction with the work done by the bank and the interest shown in areas such as health infrastructure, trade facilitation and tourism, among others.

According to a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper