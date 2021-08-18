12 Zamfara kidnap victims including College Chief Security Officer rescued – CP







By Bashir Bello

The Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkana said it has succeeded in rescuing not fewer than 12 victims including a tertiary institution Chief Security Officer, CSO kidnapped from the Yarkofoji village, Bakura, and Tsafe local government areas of the state respectively.

CP Elkana confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Wednesday night.

The Commissioner in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu said the victims were rescued following search and rescue strategies employed by the command.

According to him, “the Zamfara State Police Command received a report of abduction of 11 persons by some group of hoodlums suspected to be bandits at Yarkofoji village in Bakura LGA on 12th August 2021.

“In its ongoing search and rescue operations across the state, the command succeeded in rescuing 11 victims that were abducted on…





