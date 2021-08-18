Apapa Gridlock: Customs agents commends NPA’s management for effective control of traffic





By Godwin Oritse

A group under aegis of the National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, has commended the management of the Tin-can Port Complex, TIPC, of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA for the effective traffic management on the port access roads which has brought about to respite to port users in recent times.

Speaking to newsmen during a visit to the office of the Port Manager of the Tin-Can Island Port, Engr Ibrahim Yunusa, Coordinator of the Western Zone of the National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Mr. Alhaji Kasim Aduwa said that improved traffic situation has brought about a steady progress in port operations and pledged its support for port management for better traffic control.

Aduwa also said that the NPA management has assisted port users by ensuring some level of sanity at the port corridor and keeping the vehicles away from the roads.

Although, he admitted that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper