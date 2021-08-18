Christian group urges FG to prosecute violators of Chibok girls





By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

A religious group, Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN) has said that in view of the fact that Nigeria is governed by laws, there should be the full application of all relevant laws on those who violated the abducted Chibok school girls.

CSWN argued that doing so would show the supremacy of law over lawlessness and impunity, and a consolation to the victims of insurgency trying to rebuild their lives or still wallowing in IDP camps.

The religious group, in a statement signed by Reuben Buhari, Research and Press Officer, said CSWN also calls on the Federal Government to take the full responsibility of rehabilitating the freed girls as a measure of its commitment to the enthronement of a decent society that Nigeria aspires to.

According to the statement, “after seven years in forceful, dehumanising and unlawful captivity, two abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno state have been found. Recall…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper