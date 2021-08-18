Just In: Gunmen kill 4, kidnap 11 Islamiyya school pupils, teacher in Katsina







By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed four persons and kidnapped 11 Islamiyya school pupils and a teacher in an attack launched on two villages in Katsina State.

The gunmen were reportedly said to have attacked Tsayau village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state killing four persons and leaving five others sustaining injuries while in Sakkai village of Faskari local government area, they kidnapped Islamiyya school pupils and their teacher.

READ ALSO:FCT Police denies alleged Kidnap incident along Zuba-Deidei axis

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed this to newsmen in the state on Wednesday.

SP Isah said, “the bandits swooped on Tsayau village late Monday night where they carried out the dastardly act.

“Initially, the bandits killed three people in the village. Another of their victim however died while receiving treatment at a hospital.

“The bandits kidnapped six people during the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper