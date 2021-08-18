NDDC: CFRLN berates Bishop Udo Azogu







…says OMPALAN didn’t speak for Niger Deltans

…insists on the inauguration of Senate-confirmed 2019 board

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

The Coalition For Restoration of Legality in the NDDC, CFRLN, Monday, attacked the leadership of the Oil Mineral Producing Areas Landlords Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN for requesting for the constitution of a new Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC whereas the board appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari and confirmed by the Senate has been awaiting inauguration.

The group in a statement by its National President, Igonibo Danagogo and National Secretary, Ofem Okang said OMPALAN did not speak for the people of the Niger Delta region but spoke for itself.

CFRLN in the statement said; “Our attention has been drawn to a publication purported to have been made in the media on Sunday, August 15 2021 by a body styling itself as The Oil Mineral Producing Areas Landlords Association of Nigeria, OMPALAN, and signed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper