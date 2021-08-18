Ortom advocates increase of federation allocation to states to 42 percent, LGs 23 percent







Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has advocated an increase of federation allocation to states from the present 26.7 percent to 42 percent.

The Governor made the call on Tuesday in Makurdi when he received in audience the Federal Commissioner representing the state at Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC, Mr. Adaa Maagbe during a sensitization tour of the state.

He also suggested that 23 percent of the allocation should go to local government areas from the present 20.6 percent while the federal government should go home with 35 percent as against the present 52.68 percent.

The Governor pointed out that the exigencies of the time had made it necessary for a quick review of the sharing formula stressing that since the state governments had more responsibilities they should take the lion share of the Federal Allocation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper