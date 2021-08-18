Police burst syndicate of notorious kidnappers in Adamawa





The Police in Adamawa have confirmed the arrest of 14 suspected notorious kidnappers terrorising people of the state.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Police Spokesperson in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.

Nguroje said the breakthrough followed credible information from reliable sources.

“The Operatives from Adamawa Police Command attached to SIB have recorded another breakthrough by apprehending a syndicate of 14 notorious kidnappers terrorising innocent citizens.

“The suspects were all arrested at their various hideouts following credible information from reliable sources.

“During their arrests, 19 cell phones with 22 SIM cards of different networks were recovered,” the statement read in part.

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested in Fufore, Yola South and Jada Local Government Areas of the state.

He said during interrogation all the suspects confessed to kidnapping one Alhaji Sale Idi of Farang in Fufore LGA and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper